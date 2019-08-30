MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

We are comparing MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.77 N/A -3.87 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 164.33 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MacroGenics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. MacroGenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MacroGenics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.67 is MacroGenics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 77.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has weaker performance than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.