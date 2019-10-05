MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

This is a contrast between MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 324,963,396.78% -57.7% -44.8% Replimune Group Inc. 27,823,920.27% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of MacroGenics Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 121.67%. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 57.23%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MacroGenics Inc. seems more appealing than Replimune Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Replimune Group Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.