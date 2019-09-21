MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 16 11.08 N/A -3.87 0.00 NextCure Inc. 23 319.10 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and NextCure Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MacroGenics Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and NextCure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$27 is MacroGenics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 109.63%. Competitively NextCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.67, with potential upside of 12.90%. The data provided earlier shows that MacroGenics Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MacroGenics Inc. and NextCure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 30.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has stronger performance than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.