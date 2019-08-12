MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Since MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.02 N/A -3.87 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MacroGenics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 107.59% for MacroGenics Inc. with consensus price target of $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MacroGenics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 54.7%. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.