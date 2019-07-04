MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.11 N/A -3.87 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MacroGenics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of MacroGenics Inc. is $25.25, with potential upside of 44.45%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 78.75% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.