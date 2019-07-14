MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.90 N/A -3.87 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 35.96 N/A -3.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.85 beta means MacroGenics Inc.’s volatility is 185.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 259.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.59 beta.

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

MacroGenics Inc. has an average price target of $25.25, and a 59.11% upside potential. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 40.41% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MacroGenics Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. 0.8% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.