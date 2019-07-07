MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

We will be comparing the differences between MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.26 N/A -3.87 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 132 137.91 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights MacroGenics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MacroGenics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.85 beta means MacroGenics Inc.’s volatility is 185.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$25.25 is MacroGenics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 54.43%. Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $163.83, with potential upside of 28.16%. The results provided earlier shows that MacroGenics Inc. appears more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was more bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.