MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

As Biotechnology businesses, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.11 N/A -3.87 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MacroGenics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is 11.4. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc. has a 90.81% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.