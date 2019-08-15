MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

We are comparing MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.08 N/A -3.87 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights MacroGenics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk & Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

$29 is MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 90.66%. Competitively the consensus target price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 200.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than MacroGenics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.