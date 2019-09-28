MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93

Demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and AC Immune SA earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MacroGenics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 319,122,933.14% -57.7% -44.8% AC Immune SA 437,688,699.85% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential is 117.04% at a $27 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 27% respectively. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.