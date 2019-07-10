MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.32 N/A -3.87 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3626.86 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 5.56 beta which is 456.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MacroGenics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.68% and an $25.25 consensus price target. Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 21.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that MacroGenics Inc. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MacroGenics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 13.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.