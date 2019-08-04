MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.98 N/A -3.87 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 116.99 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MacroGenics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.3 beta indicates that MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 80.90% for MacroGenics Inc. with average price target of $25.2. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 95.15% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MacroGenics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 79.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.