MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 16 11.08 N/A -3.87 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MacroGenics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MacroGenics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential is 109.63% at a $27 average target price. Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 47.49%. The results provided earlier shows that MacroGenics Inc. appears more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.