MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparing side by side

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 16 11.25 N/A -3.87 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MacroGenics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 106.42% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MacroGenics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 28.3%. 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.