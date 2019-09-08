MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.42 N/A -3.87 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MacroGenics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

A 2.3 beta indicates that MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

The Ratings and Recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 102.85% and an $27 consensus target price.

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.