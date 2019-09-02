MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparison side by side

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.20 N/A -3.87 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25.67 is MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 79.01%. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 23.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MacroGenics Inc. seems more appealing than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 93.3% respectively. MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has weaker performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.