MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparing side by side

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 16 11.22 N/A -3.87 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 19 134.61 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MacroGenics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. MacroGenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 106.90%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 consensus price target and a 41.79% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, MacroGenics Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 98.8% respectively. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has weaker performance than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.