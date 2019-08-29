MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.77 N/A -3.87 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.73 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MacroGenics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. Its rival Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25.67 is MacroGenics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 77.40%. Competitively Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 775.58%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than MacroGenics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MacroGenics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 25.5%. MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.