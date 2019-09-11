MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.30 N/A -3.87 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MacroGenics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 88.15% for MacroGenics Inc. with consensus target price of $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MacroGenics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 57.1%. 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.