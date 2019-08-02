Macquarie Reports Antero Resources (AR) Upgrade from Underperform; Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 24 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 18 cut down and sold their positions in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database now own: 7.34 million shares, down from 7.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Macquarie raised the shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a Underperform rating to Neutral rating in a analysts note issued to clients on 2 August.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baupost Grp Ltd Llc Ma reported 2.12% stake. Stifel Finance stated it has 987,268 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 48,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,564 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 6.85M shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 128,882 shares. Harbourvest Partners Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 171,214 shares. Sailingstone Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 12.29% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 21.11M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 358,615 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 116.19% above currents $4.51 stock price. Antero Resources had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Guggenheim maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.89 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $207,353 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, March 13. RADY PAUL M bought $102,012 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, March 13. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Disappointment in Store for Arista (ANET) in Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arista Networks: Time To Pick A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF EOS: This Fund Has Now Hit A Buy Level – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOS: A Covered Call CEF Focused Around Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II for 171,491 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 52,321 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.1% invested in the company for 4,650 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 12,100 shares.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 97,755 shares traded. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $827.73 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 186.24 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.