Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose; Beach Investment Management Has Upped Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Holding by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 401,080 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, down from 414,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 464,584 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 08/03/2018 – MIC MANAGER NOTIFIES MIC IT INTENDS TO BUY ADDED SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers — MIC; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners; 26/04/2018 – Mic’s top business exec is leaving the publisher after a year on the job:; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquari; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 101,063 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdings Grp holds 575 shares. Forest Hill Capital Lc stated it has 114,084 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. 27,672 are owned by Cibc World Inc. Naples Glob Limited Liability has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability owns 11,176 shares. 122,638 are held by Levin Capital Strategies L P. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Com Nj has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Stifel Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 12,856 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 100,000 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Atria Invests Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 12,571 shares. North Star Inv holds 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 3,926 shares. Barnett And Co has 4,508 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 157,216 shares to 450,383 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 12,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

