Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Gets BidaskScore Higher Rating; Southeastern Asset Management Increased By $49.28 Million Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Position

In a a report released on 3 October, investment analysts at BidaskScore’s equities division upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)‘s stock to a Buy.

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.13 million for 9.57 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 516,047 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 17.63% above currents $38.68 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 4 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to businesses, government agencies, and individuals. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: International-Matex Tank Terminals , Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. It has a 32.56 P/E ratio. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils at 10 marine terminals in the United States and 2 marine terminals in Canada.