Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR), both competing one another are Air Services Other companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 41 1.83 N/A 0.67 62.22 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 159 0.00 N/A 9.36 16.25

Table 1 demonstrates Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0.00% 18.5% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation. Its rival Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.86% for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation with average price target of $45.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 24.7%. About 0.2% of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% are Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 0.24% 2.04% 3.57% -3.67% -8.88% 13.35% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. -2.12% -6.4% -6.06% -15.3% -16.52% 1.02%

For the past year Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation was more bullish than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. beats Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils at 10 marine terminals in the United States and 2 marine terminals in Canada. This segment also provides environmental emergency responses, industrial services, and waste transportation and disposal services. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fueling and fuel-related services, de-icing, aircraft parking, catering, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft; and for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The CP segment generates electricity through wind, solar, and gas-fired sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in six solar power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 137 megawatts (MW) located in Arizona, California, Utah, and Texas; two wind power generating facilities with an aggregate generating capacity of 203 MW located in New Mexico and Idaho; and gas-fired facility with a generating capacity of 512 MW located in Bayonne, New Jersey. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, power generation, and decorative lighting, as well as for use in specialty vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.