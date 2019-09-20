Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Shares Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Maintains Holding in 3M Co (MMM)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 75,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 579,685 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.48M, up from 504,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 1.34M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 26,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, down from 198,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 38,553 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MOAB MANAGES FUNDS THAT BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 1% MIC; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirmed Its Guidance for 2018; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Outlook To Neg; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MIC Provides Additional Update Following Solid Qtrly Results and Initiatives Outlined by New CEO Christopher Frost; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Says It Has Engaged With Moab Capital on Numerous Occasions; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 72,041 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $16.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,195 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.60 million shares to 8.05 million shares, valued at $299.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 282,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).