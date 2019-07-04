Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Cut Stake by $1.23 Million; Zacks Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Otter Tail (OTTR) by $973,091

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 144.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 19,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,623 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 13,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 34,503 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 16.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 85.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 29,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,025 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 130,490 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers — MIC; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirmed Its Guidance for 2018; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 07/05/2018 – MIC Provides Additional Update Following Solid Qtrly Results and Initiatives Outlined by New CEO Christopher Frost; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 17/04/2018 – MIC: DISAPPOINTED MOAB HAS CHOSEN TO MAKE INACCURATE ASSERTIONS; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 113.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MIC’s profit will be $82.61M for 10.62 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

