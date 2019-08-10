Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Market Valuation Rose While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Decreased Its Position by $19.97 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Holding in Ameren (AEE) Lifted by $1.17 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 56.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 487,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 379,984 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, down from 867,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 747,931 shares traded or 48.35% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q Rev $501.6M; 21/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!; 16/03/2018 – MIC ELECTRONICS LTD MELC.NS SAYS NCLT, HYDERABAD BENCH ADMITTED REFERENCE FOR INITIATION OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS AGAINST CO; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN GROUP TCL.AX – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 1 TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A25; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 15,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 119,281 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 103,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 2.64 million shares traded or 100.66% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4,579 shares to 3,471 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 36,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,314 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

