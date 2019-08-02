Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Holding Held by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc; Blair William & Company Upped Its Holding in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) by $2.56 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 145.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 374,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 632,188 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, up from 257,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 717,924 shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN BUYS A25 TOLL ROAD FROM MACQUARIE INFRA FOR C$840M; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 28,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 565,793 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.46 million, up from 537,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 192,226 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 194,954 shares to 14,654 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 11,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,436 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 16,823 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ajo Lp stated it has 21,053 shares. Osterweis Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 7,930 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 192,614 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,347 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Westfield Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.1% stake. Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj accumulated 110,678 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Federated Pa owns 190,223 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Co owns 3,151 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma owns 524,593 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 37,120 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% or 9,820 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset Mgmt invested in 13,750 shares or 0.43% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.06% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 415,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 15,213 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 12,139 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Griffin Asset stated it has 0.16% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 512,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0.01% or 1.22M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Brookfield Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Whittier Tru reported 18,256 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Patten Grp owns 0.36% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 20,419 shares. Moreover, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability has 1.83% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 99,635 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).