Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Boosted Its Position by $2.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Westover Capital Advisors Has Upped Exelixis (EXEL) Holding by $332,350

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 118.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 1.22 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis and Invenra Enter Into Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics to Treat Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 59,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,638 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 63,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 254,384 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M; 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 17/04/2018 – MIC: DISAPPOINTED MOAB HAS CHOSEN TO MAKE INACCURATE ASSERTIONS; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 16/03/2018 – FERC TAX RULE EST TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 rating to EP Infrastructure, a.s.’s bonds; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 225,226 shares to 28,685 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,433 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 72,249 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 48,200 were reported by Palisade Mgmt Ltd Company Nj. Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Lc accumulated 632,188 shares or 3.8% of the stock. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.14% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 20,362 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com holds 0.05% or 11,176 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch And Assoc Invest Management stated it has 0.49% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Stifel Finance has 75,509 shares. Forest Hill Ltd Liability Com has 114,084 shares. Rbf Capital has 0.05% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 10,455 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 14,714 were reported by Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 12,644 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $4.87 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider SCANGOS GEORGE A sold $941,200. $258,750 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was sold by Garber Alan M. MORRISSEY MICHAEL sold 40,000 shares worth $931,456. Another trade for 50,500 shares valued at $1.11M was made by FELDBAUM CARL B on Thursday, February 14.