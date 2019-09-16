Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Holder Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; Arete Wealth Advisors Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $494,159 as Shares Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 289,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, down from 325,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 216,862 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 16/03/2018 – MIC ELECTRONICS LTD MELC.NS SAYS NCLT, HYDERABAD BENCH ADMITTED REFERENCE FOR INITIATION OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS AGAINST CO; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners; 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,777 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 561,897 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy IBM Stock This Month? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM extends quantum computing to Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 26,061 shares to 42,570 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,902 shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.13 million for 9.52 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure Shames The Haters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zooming in on NYSE:MIC’s 9.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Macquarie Infrastructure Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MIC) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

