Macquarie Infrastr Co (MIC) Stake Has Boosted by Avenir Corp; Palestra Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Stock Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $199.02. About 688,010 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 14,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,240 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 146,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 238,196 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 16/03/2018 – MIC ELECTRONICS LTD MELC.NS SAYS NCLT, HYDERABAD BENCH ADMITTED REFERENCE FOR INITIATION OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS AGAINST CO; 17/04/2018 – MOAB MANAGES FUNDS THAT BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 1% MIC; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP’S EXTERNAL MANAGER, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (USA), “MUST BE DISSOLVED”; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Outlook To Neg

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.05 million shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $96.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 12.86 million shares. Chemical Savings Bank holds 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 4,094 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 142,600 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stewart And Patten Com Lc owns 4,150 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 785 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.13% or 26,627 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Indiana & Inv Mgmt invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 449,760 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited holds 0.17% or 15,030 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested in 2,782 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Principal Gru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 466,015 shares. Stearns Grp holds 1,287 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares to 418,072 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 135,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,500 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invests Ny has 0.12% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Citigroup has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 12,570 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 2,635 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 100,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 206,882 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 12,856 were reported by Brookstone Capital Mgmt. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 60,345 shares. 554,132 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Synovus holds 0% or 3,002 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 343,315 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 15,042 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 0.28% or 1.62M shares.

