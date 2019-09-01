Macquarie Infrastr Co (MIC) Position Held by Avenir Corp; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Increases Position in Brightcove (BCOV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 320,440 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 262,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 86,390 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 14,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 161,240 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 146,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 480,762 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Outlook To Neg; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 99,498 shares to 3.98M shares, valued at $73.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

