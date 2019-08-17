Macquarie Infrastr Co Memb (MIC) Share Price Rose While Patten & Patten Lowered Its Stake; Bridger Management Has Boosted Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $11.19 Million

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (MIC) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 29,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 95,944 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 125,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 631,813 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers –; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 13,032 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 300,420 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.29 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 667,069 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 10,785 were accumulated by Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 993,007 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% stake. Missouri-based Duncker Streett Inc has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 148,300 shares. 816,300 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd. First Mercantile accumulated 6,941 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 2,825 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.31% or 970,855 shares in its portfolio.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,295 shares to 10,827 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 50,000 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $79.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 223,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.08 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 0.03% or 14,426 shares. Polar Asset Prtn Incorporated invested in 45,000 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 22,900 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na owns 1.53M shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 197,024 were reported by Vantage Inv Prns Limited Company. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 238,000 shares. Maryland-based Torray Ltd has invested 1.62% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Com owns 5,188 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 277,263 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 654,420 shares. Quantres Asset Limited owns 0.39% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 10,200 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.01% stake.