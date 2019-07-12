Macquarie Group LTD Stake in Csx (CSX) Has Trimmed by $1.49 Million as Market Value Rose; Highstreet Asset Management Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 19,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,789 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 332,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,640 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, down from 146,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.34 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $930.51M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

