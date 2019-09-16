Macquarie Group LTD Position in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Bahl & Gaynor Increased Its Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 75,133 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 68,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 836,846 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 43,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 88,037 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, down from 131,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 1.33M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7,382 shares to 269,299 shares, valued at $63.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 15,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,893 shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $221.02M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.