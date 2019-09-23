Macquarie Group LTD Lowered Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $840,960 as Valuation Declined; Moon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Lear (LEA) by $485,805

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 11,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 243,222 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.69M, down from 254,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 2.58M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 135,730 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AbbVie to Present New and Updated Data From 22 Abstracts, Including Two Late-Breaking Abstracts for ABBV-951 and DUODOPA® (levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel), at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 105,527 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,631 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,461 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.45% or 45,022 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 1.35 million shares. 16,010 were accumulated by Caxton Lp. Private Cap Advsrs Incorporated has 2.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 4,733 shares. Fmr Lc has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 4,707 are owned by Alethea Mngmt Limited Com. Moreover, Bell State Bank has 0.93% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 56,829 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,932 shares. 90,000 are held by Canal. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hills Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.12% or 6,131 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Com accumulated 18,330 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $292.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 38,053 shares to 250,235 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.05 million for 8.59 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.