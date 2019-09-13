Macquarie Group LTD Lifted Coeur Mng (CDE) Holding by $1.39 Million; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Stake in Facebook (FB) by $13.00 Million as Share Value Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 67,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 178,804 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.51 million, up from 111,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $187.01. About 7.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Holds Call on Privacy Efforts: LIVE; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Rev $11.97B; 22/03/2018 – Bannon declined to comment on suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix, but zeroed in on Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook has announced #GDPR changes; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: German officials want answers on Facebook data mining; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 28/03/2018 – Gabelli Funds’s Ward Sees Facebook’s ‘Emotional Issue’ as an Opportunity (Video); 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plainti

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 347,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The institutional investor held 5.27M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.85M, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.1515 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6185. About 5.36 million shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q Rev $163.3M; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING 1Q ADJ EPS $0.000, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.750C; 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coeur Mining Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDE); 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q EPS 1c

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $71,000 was made by Whelan Thomas S on Friday, May 31. The insider Sandoval Brian E bought 1,750 shares worth $5,245.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 96,438 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $120,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 16,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,075 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold CDE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 142.88 million shares or 7.72% more from 132.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 35,371 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 599,972 shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated holds 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) or 10,000 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 29,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Com holds 13,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 11,878 shares. Qcm Cayman owns 19,085 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Gp, a Vermont-based fund reported 35,000 shares. International Gp Inc invested in 0% or 129,171 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 350 shares. Huntington National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. U S stated it has 145,225 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 184,513 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 4,920 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Asset Management has 1,989 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Inc reported 55,013 shares. Community Tru & invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Limited Com owns 7,640 shares. Court Place Limited Com reported 1,324 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 1,318 shares. The Bahamas-based Pictet Bank And Ltd has invested 2.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co owns 3,338 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 27,500 shares. North Amer Management Corp holds 3,281 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,614 shares. First Natl Trust invested in 35,415 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Banbury Prns Limited Com has 100,000 shares for 6.38% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 651,199 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct owns 85,287 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 275,483 shares to 318,545 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,759 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

