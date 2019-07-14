Macquarie Group LTD Increases Stake in Healthequity (HQY); Fsi Group Lifted East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position by $532,886

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 694,750 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 542.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 142,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,551 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 26,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 2.60M shares traded or 121.46% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regional banks lower after downgrade by Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “East West Bancorp Appears To Be An Attractive Opportunity Given The Current Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EWBC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2017 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “East-West Bancorp (EWBC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 19.6% to $0.275; 2.1% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv has invested 0.09% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assoc Lp has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 566,754 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 69,702 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 224,058 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has 840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. 269,049 are owned by Zwj Invest Counsel. Kennedy Mngmt owns 63,545 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hahn Mngmt Limited owns 425,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.16 million are held by Fisher Asset Lc. Trillium Asset Ltd stated it has 0.62% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 12,809 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,525 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).