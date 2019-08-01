Macquarie Group LTD Increases Position in Clean Harbors (CLH); Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Boosted Stake by $352,500 as Shares Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.82. About 4.54 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 13060.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 78,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 78,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 349,817 shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited accumulated 20,971 shares. Brown Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,978 shares. At Retail Bank stated it has 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carroll Finance Assocs owns 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,539 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.5% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,841 shares. Wade G W stated it has 9,802 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd reported 8,775 shares. 751,013 were reported by Eaton Vance. 138,695 are held by Hartford Mngmt. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 2.79% or 288,712 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 11,660 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,633 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 7,789 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 4,539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 4,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Amalgamated Bankshares owns 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 10,335 shares. Amer Rech & Management has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cornercap Counsel accumulated 0.15% or 14,940 shares. 9,723 were reported by Utah Retirement. Van Eck Associates owns 15,437 shares. Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 5,222 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 75,968 shares. Cove Street Cap Llc holds 0.13% or 14,883 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 17,081 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 125,372 shares in its portfolio.