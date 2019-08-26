Macquarie Group LTD Increases Holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB); Qad (QADA) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $2.27 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 12,095 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 134,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.86M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 36,879 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on First Quarter 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSING TO MERGE WITH LASALLE AT RATIO OF 0.9200

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 264,565 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $106.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,837 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pebblebrook Hotel: Synergies Expected, But Still Faces Elevated Supply In Several Markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Increases Terms of Offer to Merge with LaSalle (LHO) – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Clarifies That Cash Election May Be Made after October 23, 2018 Record Date – Business Wire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America invested in 120,096 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 5,453 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 53,061 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Inc accumulated 37,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac Banking owns 377,922 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company stated it has 305 shares. 292,221 are held by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co. 169,903 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Com owns 17,618 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 1.51% or 4.94M shares in its portfolio. 153,607 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc. Security Capital Research And Management, Illinois-based fund reported 417,125 shares. Aperio Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Schroder Management Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 349,747 shares in its portfolio.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.36M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.28M shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).