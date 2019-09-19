Macquarie Group LTD Increased Stake in American Assets Tr (AAT); Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) Position Lifted by Df Dent & Co Inc

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 81,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 214,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.01M, up from 132,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scntfc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $295.04. About 130,108 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 2770.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 479,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 496,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40M, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 162,678 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-1898); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 325,905 are held by Menora Mivtachim Ltd. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa owns 26,867 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 120,628 were reported by Northeast Mngmt. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,719 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc accumulated 24,497 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Freestone Capital Liability Corporation owns 7,574 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 700,213 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 20,100 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability has 17,954 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma holds 243,226 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs has 0.27% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 39,176 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 24,803 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.93% or 17,976 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc holds 3,398 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 413,917 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $131.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 347,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,679 shares. First Advsr LP holds 61,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 35,400 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 11,084 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 40,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Hillsdale Management has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 2,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 23,287 shares. Victory Capital stated it has 0.14% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Asset One Ltd reported 90,609 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,212 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 105,738 shares stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,438 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.01% or 565,132 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 385,641 shares.

