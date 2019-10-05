Macquarie Group LTD Increased Its Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Stake by $358,314 as Market Value Declined; Joho Capital Has Cut Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) as Shares Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.14. About 910,436 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 5,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 18,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 86,138 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership owns 44,100 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 3,338 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ent Services Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 92 shares. Axa holds 0.21% or 294,843 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc has 0.1% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.14% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% or 571,080 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.13% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Regents Of The University Of California has invested 17.27% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc owns 1.51 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 368,815 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt reported 1,991 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 14.43M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 0.05% or 6,440 shares.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $572.82M for 30.96 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. Shares for $392.00M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 148,335 shares to 781,838 shares, valued at $81.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 17,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,775 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).