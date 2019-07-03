Macquarie Group LTD Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Trimmed by $363,588 as Market Valuation Rose; Earnest Partners Upped Its United Fire Grou (UFCS) Position by $495,102

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in United Fire Grou (UFCS) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 11,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.09M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in United Fire Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 21,922 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 4.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS)

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 1,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 73,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold UFCS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc reported 23,730 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 6,832 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 55 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity reported 18,762 shares. 55,818 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Llc. Parkside State Bank And Trust reported 48 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 66,935 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Assetmark reported 2,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 353,314 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 59,028 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 269,520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 93 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Indexiq Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,266 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1.79M shares to 111,548 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 131,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,055 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp reported 1.45M shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,590 shares. Advisory holds 0.02% or 4,838 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Limited Com holds 2.55% or 42,640 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 4,388 shares. West Oak Capital has 165 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 32,283 shares. Ssi Invest Management reported 826 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 60,350 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Hrt Finance Ltd owns 4,159 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Toth Advisory accumulated 2,660 shares. Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.71 million shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $381,564 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. The insider Schneider David sold $1.71M.