Macquarie Group LTD Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) Boosted by $1.36 Million; Navellier & Associates Has Boosted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position by $3.97 Million; Stock Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 2,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 4,851 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 2,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 251.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 33,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 46,678 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 13,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 664,507 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 229,537 shares to 22,195 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & P Gloabl by 5,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,249 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp. (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 800 were reported by Valley Advisers. Jericho Cap Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 215,000 shares or 4.94% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 3,519 shares. Majedie Asset Management holds 12,176 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 17,913 shares. Prince Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 66,400 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 2,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 0.72% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Maplelane Capital Limited Com invested in 45,001 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.09% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 22,538 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 7,632 shares. Advsr Asset reported 0.02% stake.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,780 shares to 254,902 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 49,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,337 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP).