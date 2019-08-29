Macquarie Group LTD Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Decreased by $1.22 Million as Valuation Declined; Wabtec (WAB) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $6.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 82,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 331,503 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44 million, up from 248,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 184,183 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 12,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 76,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, down from 88,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 584,981 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 47,100 shares to 150,050 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 173,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 86,306 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 5,977 shares. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 1.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 5,168 shares. Sandler Cap Management holds 0.62% or 78,750 shares. Tcw Inc owns 0.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 174,053 shares. American Ins Comm Tx holds 0.21% or 39,575 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 160 are held by Tradewinds Mngmt Limited. Proshare Limited Company accumulated 237,116 shares. State Street Corp reported 13.01M shares stake. 24,758 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins. Qs Investors Limited Co reported 9,468 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt reported 6,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated owns 1 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 227 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Williams Jones Associates invested 1.18% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Security National Trust Communications stated it has 151 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 644 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cna invested in 4,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Capital Int Ca has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 0.01% or 323 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 79,597 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Farmers Financial Bank stated it has 283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park National Corp Oh stated it has 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 25,632 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd reported 0% stake.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 6,650 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,142 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

