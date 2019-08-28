Macquarie Group LTD Has Trimmed Green Dot (GDOT) Holding By $3.70 Million; Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Shorts Up By 20.9%

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 56.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 61,602 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 47,094 shares with $2.86M value, down from 108,696 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 230,361 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) had an increase of 20.9% in short interest. AIHS’s SI was 198,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.9% from 164,100 shares previously. With 140,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s short sellers to cover AIHS’s short positions. The SI to Senmiao Technology Limited’s float is 2.45%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6101. About 20,054 shares traded. Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has declined 72.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AIHS News: 29/03/2018 SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF THE UNDERWRITER’S OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION FOR ITS FIRM COMMITMENT PUBLIC OFFERING

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. The company has market cap of $17.22 million. The Company’s platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. It currently has negative earnings.

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) stake by 24,369 shares to 252,425 valued at $34.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 185,107 shares and now owns 299,009 shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $2900 lowest target. $72.86’s average target is 134.43% above currents $31.08 stock price. Green Dot had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of GDOT in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Thursday, August 8 to “Market Perform”.