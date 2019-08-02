Macquarie Group LTD Has Trimmed Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Position as Stock Rose; Cullen Capital Management Maintains Position in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.99 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 159,257 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 764,596 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, down from 810,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Compania Cervecerias Unidas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 6,653 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CCU shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.88 million shares or 6.62% more from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 4,788 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 30,786 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability invested in 0% or 6 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 2.25M shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 19,976 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Assetmark Inc has 241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,164 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Foyston Gordon And Payne invested 0.11% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 75,374 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) or 244,559 shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 180,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 424,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,388 shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chile’s Dominant Beer Brewer Has Rallied 35%. What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2017, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form S-1/A Sunnova Energy Internati – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eni S.p.A. (E) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compania Cervecerias Unidas: A Dividend Stock You Have Never Heard Of (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2018.