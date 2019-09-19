Macquarie Group LTD Has Lowered Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Costar Group (CSGP) Share Value Rose While Df Dent & Co Has Lowered Holding

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 244,527 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.48 million, down from 247,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $593.96. About 13,606 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 40,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107,000, down from 43,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 174,527 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.29 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.