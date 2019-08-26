Macquarie Group LTD Has Lowered Holding in Kforce (KFRC) as Market Value Declined; Janney Montgomery Scott Holding in Jacobs Engineerng Group (JEC) Trimmed by $337,425 as Shares Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineerng Group (JEC) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 12,955 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, down from 17,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineerng Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 80,414 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 156,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 373,155 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, down from 529,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 4,578 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,233 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishs Sp Ttl Us Stk Etf (ITOT) by 777,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 826,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn owns 2,104 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,381 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America reported 335 shares stake. Hightower Lc reported 6,480 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.1% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 3,337 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 36,372 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 1,141 shares. 3,950 are held by First Bancorporation. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 22,503 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1,500 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Investec Asset Ltd invested in 1.68M shares or 0.5% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 28,692 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested 0.01% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Group One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 7,510 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 15,346 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Invesco Ltd accumulated 94,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Tributary Llc reported 528,362 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Legal General Gru Public Limited Co owns 4,301 shares. Citigroup holds 15,892 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0% stake. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 57,963 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 9,640 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) or 11,402 shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,674 shares to 42,018 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 222,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB).