Macquarie Group LTD Has Lifted By $15.62 Million Its Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Holding; MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (MDGEF) Sellers Increased By 3.06% Their Shorts

MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) had an increase of 3.06% in short interest. MDGEF’s SI was 23,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.06% from 22,900 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 39 days are for MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF)’s short sellers to cover MDGEF’s short positions. It closed at $7.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 1.74 million shares as Banco Bradesco S A (BBD)’s stock rose 2.01%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 8.61 million shares with $84.59 million value, up from 6.88M last quarter. Banco Bradesco S A now has $63.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 9.91 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK SEEKS TO INCREASE ITS MARKET SHARE IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q Net BRL5.1B; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO DIRECTOR LEANDRO MIRANDA SEES AT LEAST 25 BLN REAIS IN EQUITY OFFERINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. The company has market cap of $159.83 million. It operates through two divisions, Immunotherapies and Other Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

