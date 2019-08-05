Macquarie Group LTD Has Decreased Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $17.85 Million; Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 53.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 68,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 60,186 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, down from 128,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $9.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.06. About 833,574 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 235,120 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 2,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs reported 170,204 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 47,145 shares. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 771,650 shares. D E Shaw Communication has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Stifel Fincl reported 354,275 shares stake. Zpr Inv Management holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 38,520 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,810 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 101,784 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 28,659 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 15,252 shares. 365,820 are owned by Loomis Sayles And Lp. Geode Limited Liability Corporation holds 347,316 shares.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Is Worth a Buy â€¦ If You Wait for a Discount – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Illinois Tool’s (ITW) Board Approves 7% Hike in Dividend Rate – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Saudi and healthcare tech each get shot in the arm – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intersect (XENT) Q2 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Illumina Tumbled 18.7% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intuit Stock Gained 33% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Unibail Rodamco lifts 2019 guidance after a solid first half – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.